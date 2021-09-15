Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Michael Doogue Sells 83,390 Shares of Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Michael Doogue sold 83,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $2,801,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Doogue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Michael Doogue sold 53,478 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $1,670,117.94.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Michael Doogue sold 16,739 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $506,019.97.

On Thursday, August 5th, Michael Doogue sold 32,714 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total value of $946,088.88.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $248,761.83.

On Thursday, July 1st, Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $243,681.42.

ALGM opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.97. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $34.66.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.55 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALGM. William Blair began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 30,925 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $6,559,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 43,415 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 174.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

