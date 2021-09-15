Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) and XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Critical Contrast

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) and Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for XL Fleet and Allison Transmission, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XL Fleet 0 2 0 0 2.00 Allison Transmission 3 4 1 0 1.75

XL Fleet presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.63%. Allison Transmission has a consensus price target of $44.63, suggesting a potential upside of 22.50%. Given XL Fleet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe XL Fleet is more favorable than Allison Transmission.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares XL Fleet and Allison Transmission’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XL Fleet $20.34 million 42.34 -$60.61 million N/A N/A Allison Transmission $2.08 billion 1.85 $299.00 million $2.62 13.90

Allison Transmission has higher revenue and earnings than XL Fleet.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.6% of XL Fleet shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of XL Fleet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Allison Transmission shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares XL Fleet and Allison Transmission’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XL Fleet N/A -12.25% -8.17% Allison Transmission 16.25% 48.97% 8.17%

Risk and Volatility

XL Fleet has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allison Transmission has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Allison Transmission beats XL Fleet on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XL Fleet

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station. In addition, the company offers charging and power management solutions, and Electrification-as-a-Service, which would finance and manage vehicles, powertrains, charging systems, on-site power, and energy storage systems while charging customers on a usage and time basis. It also offers XL Link, an electrification analytics platform. The company offers its products under the brand names of XLH, XL Plug-In, XLP, XL GRID, and XL ELECTRIC. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles. It also sell branded replacement parts, support equipment, aluminum die cast components and other products necessary to service the installed base of vehicles utilizing its solutions. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

