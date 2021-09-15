Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 187.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. White Pine Investment CO increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,151.30.

AMZN stock opened at $3,450.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,459.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3,334.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

