Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $11.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,856.92. The stock had a trading volume of 13,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,009. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,936.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,761.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,467.80. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,597.47, for a total transaction of $7,792,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,914,646.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,489 shares of company stock valued at $325,800,236 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

