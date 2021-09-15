Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,841.72.

GOOGL stock traded down $10.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,840.21. The company had a trading volume of 23,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,662. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,721.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,428.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,925.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

