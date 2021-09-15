Alphacat Price Tops $0.0001 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Alphacat has a market capitalization of $338,954.05 and $98,579.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alphacat coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alphacat has traded 39.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00075234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.31 or 0.00122243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.72 or 0.00179690 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,479.99 or 0.99535542 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,408.81 or 0.07146123 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.29 or 0.00864315 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002828 BTC.

About Alphacat

Alphacat was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

