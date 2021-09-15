Alstom (EPA:ALO) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $36.03

Alstom SA (EPA:ALO)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €36.03 ($42.39) and traded as low as €31.71 ($37.31). Alstom shares last traded at €31.76 ($37.36), with a volume of 2,026,021 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALO. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Alstom in a report on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €48.11 ($56.60).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €35.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of €41.21.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

