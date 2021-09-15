Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the August 15th total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.84. 98,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,677. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73. Altimar Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $9.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, and reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

