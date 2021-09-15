Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASPS. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 227.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 27,802 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 47.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 56,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 18,319 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 9,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares during the last quarter. 37.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average is $8.29. The company has a market cap of $161.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.53. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $14.76.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.14. Analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.