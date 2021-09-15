Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.80

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$7.80 and last traded at C$7.90, with a volume of 20506 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.06.

ARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.75 price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 176.65, a current ratio of 176.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$210.79 million and a PE ratio of -496.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.04.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

