Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AIF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Altus Group to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altus Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$60.45.

AIF stock opened at C$64.93 on Tuesday. Altus Group has a 12-month low of C$47.10 and a 12-month high of C$68.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88. The company has a market cap of C$2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$62.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$60.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is 76.82%.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

