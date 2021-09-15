American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 2,039.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,961,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $183,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,090 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,019,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,952,000 after buying an additional 179,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after buying an additional 201,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,987,000 after buying an additional 176,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,768,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,083,000 after buying an additional 73,300 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXL. Barclays raised their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $939.75 million, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.69. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $13.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company’s revenue was up 149.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.79) EPS. Analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.