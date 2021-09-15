American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 2,261 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,563 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHG. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. 2.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHG stock opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $39.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.27.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The bank reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 8.94%.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

