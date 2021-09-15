American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,751 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,831,000 after buying an additional 356,608 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 22.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,619,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,369,000 after acquiring an additional 473,587 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 17.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,155,942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,295,000 after acquiring an additional 169,050 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 729,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,968,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NETGEAR by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 74,910 shares in the last quarter.

NETGEAR stock opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a one year low of $27.17 and a one year high of $46.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average of $37.91. The stock has a market cap of $987.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.80.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP David John Henry sold 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $62,636.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,472.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $981,723.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,824.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,967 shares of company stock worth $3,761,206. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTGR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BWS Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

