American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the first quarter valued at about $62,985,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tata Motors by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,920,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,264 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,681,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,724 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Tata Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $16,994,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,315,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,146,000 after purchasing an additional 544,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on TTM shares. Nomura upgraded Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

NYSE TTM opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.97. Tata Motors Limited has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.01.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 15.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.