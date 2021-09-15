American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 25.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,597,352,000 after purchasing an additional 709,088 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Pool by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 638,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,493,000 after purchasing an additional 29,726 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 16.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 479,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,416,000 after buying an additional 68,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,933,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 7.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 350,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,694,000 after buying an additional 25,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $474.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $478.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.81. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $293.38 and a 12 month high of $500.85.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

POOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.14.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $1,410,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.