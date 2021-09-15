American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 82.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,207 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,857 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in First Busey were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,507,000 after purchasing an additional 354,988 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 2.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,412,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,832,000 after acquiring an additional 28,053 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 14.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,031,000 after acquiring an additional 126,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Busey by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,670,000 after purchasing an additional 50,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Busey by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 92,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

BUSE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

First Busey stock opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. First Busey Co. has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $27.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average is $24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). First Busey had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $97.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

