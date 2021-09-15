American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,262 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.09% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 255,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 12,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,900.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 52.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGMO stock opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $19.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $10.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.66.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. The company had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SGMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

