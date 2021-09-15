American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 254,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 53,668 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises approximately 1.5% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in American Express were worth $42,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 192.5% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE:AXP traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.28. 75,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,501,231. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $127.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 target price (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,726 shares of company stock valued at $18,280,773. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.