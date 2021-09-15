American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,524,691 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 185,453 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.19% of American Express worth $251,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in American Express by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $451,782,000 after buying an additional 2,291,101 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 12,216.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,520 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth about $120,866,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,757,822 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $814,385,000 after purchasing an additional 698,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in American Express by 251.1% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 928,803 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $131,370,000 after purchasing an additional 664,240 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,726 shares of company stock valued at $18,280,773 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.75 and its 200 day moving average is $158.29. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 price objective (up previously from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

