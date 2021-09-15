Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,986,000 after buying an additional 136,484 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,186,000 after buying an additional 48,740 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 306,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,118,000 after buying an additional 36,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after buying an additional 26,759 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $79.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $100.32.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.34%.

In related news, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $486,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,700.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $197,428.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on HIBB shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett Sports has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

