Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $118,000 Stock Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MYRG. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 695,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,814,000 after purchasing an additional 99,568 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

MYR Group stock opened at $102.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MYR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $110.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.11.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $649.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.