Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in The Shyft Group during the second quarter valued at $64,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in The Shyft Group during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in The Shyft Group during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

In other The Shyft Group news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $630,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,262,962.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,400 in the last ninety days. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Shyft Group stock opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.64. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $45.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $243.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHYF shares. DA Davidson started coverage on The Shyft Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

