Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Takes Position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 1,208.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,881,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 32.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after acquiring an additional 430,086 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,136,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,711,000 after acquiring an additional 114,995 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 1,280.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 262,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 56.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 280,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 101,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $623.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.65. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average is $11.32.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 31.30%. Equities research analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDXG. Northland Securities began coverage on MiMedx Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

