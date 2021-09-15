Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APH. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $6,063,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.61.

Shares of APH opened at $75.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $77.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

