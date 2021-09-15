Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Position Raised by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 543.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,046,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 884,015 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.28% of Analog Devices worth $180,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 117.0% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.40.

ADI traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.19. The company had a trading volume of 116,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,093. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.23. The company has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $175.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

