Analysts Anticipate Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Danimer Scientific’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Danimer Scientific will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.05 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Danimer Scientific.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

NYSE DNMR traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.55. 12,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,479,811. Danimer Scientific has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $66.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.15. The company has a current ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.84 and a beta of -1.15.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $147,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 13.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,058,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,771,000 after purchasing an additional 703,343 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 150.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,254,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,517 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,315,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,962,000 after acquiring an additional 875,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 3,186.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,268,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,987 shares in the last quarter. 46.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

