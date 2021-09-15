Analysts Anticipate Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Will Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.16. Home Bancorp posted earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $4.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,137. The firm has a market cap of $318.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Home Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.71 and a twelve month high of $39.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Chris P. Rader bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.87 per share, with a total value of $36,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 39.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

