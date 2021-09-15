Analysts Anticipate Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Tonix Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07).

TNXP traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.62. 454,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,375,598. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.12. The company has a market cap of $221.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 416.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,602,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130,881 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 635,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 372,554 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 676,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 244,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $445,000. Institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

