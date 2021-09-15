Analysts Expect Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aegon (NYSE:AEG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aegon’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aegon will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aegon.

Get Aegon alerts:

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of AEG opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.0937 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Aegon’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aegon by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Aegon by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aegon by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 19,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Aegon by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 31,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aegon by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 29,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aegon

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aegon (AEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.