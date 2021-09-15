Analysts Expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Will Announce Earnings of $3.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) to post $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.97 and the highest is $3.07. Norfolk Southern posted earnings per share of $2.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year earnings of $11.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.81 to $12.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.27 to $13.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.10.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 103.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 17.3% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC traded up $3.87 on Wednesday, reaching $248.66. 39,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,646. The company has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $196.15 and a one year high of $295.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

