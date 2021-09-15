Analysts Expect Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.24 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) will report sales of $12.24 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sanofi’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.17 billion. Sanofi reported sales of $11.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full year sales of $45.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.22 billion to $45.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $47.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.76 billion to $48.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sanofi.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion.

SNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of SNY stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,182,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,243. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $54.26. The company has a market cap of $121.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.25.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanofi (SNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.