Analysts Set IWG plc (LON:IWG) Price Target at GBX 324.50

Shares of IWG plc (LON:IWG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 324.50 ($4.24).

A number of brokerages have commented on IWG. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of IWG from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on shares of IWG in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of IWG from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) target price on shares of IWG in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of IWG from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

IWG traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 282.40 ($3.69). The stock had a trading volume of 1,367,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,148. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 306.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 333.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,044.81, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91. IWG has a 1-year low of GBX 246.60 ($3.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 387.60 ($5.06).

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

