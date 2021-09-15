Analysts Set Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Target Price at $312.91

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $312.91.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Public Storage by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,010,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,845 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 437,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,546,000 after purchasing an additional 23,597 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Public Storage by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $317.42 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $212.22 and a 12 month high of $332.95. The stock has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $316.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.96.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

