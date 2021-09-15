Analysts Set SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) Target Price at $17.05

Shares of SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.05.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHSP shares. Lake Street Capital downgraded SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.10 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in SharpSpring in the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in SharpSpring in the 1st quarter worth about $485,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SharpSpring by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in SharpSpring in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC boosted its stake in SharpSpring by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHSP remained flat at $$17.10 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,277. The company has a market capitalization of $220.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.54 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.44. SharpSpring has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $26.78.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 19.12% and a negative net margin of 21.92%.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based based marketing technology company. The firm engages in the provision of marketing automation delivery through a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform. Its platform offers web tracking, lead scoring and automated workflow. It operates through SharpSpring Marketing Automation and Perfect Audience Ad Retargeting segments.

