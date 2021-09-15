Analysts Set TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) PT at $16.25

Shares of TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRSSF shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $17.75 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $21.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of TRSSF opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. TerrAscend has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.17).

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

