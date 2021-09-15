Analysts Set Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) Price Target at $17.13

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.13.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vine Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vine Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Vine Energy stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Vine Energy has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $16.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.70.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $97.66 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vine Energy will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Vine Energy in the first quarter valued at about $9,618,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Vine Energy during the first quarter worth about $6,080,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Vine Energy during the first quarter worth about $6,999,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vine Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,649,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vine Energy during the first quarter worth about $2,101,000.

About Vine Energy

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

