Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CAO Gagan Dhingra Sells 870 Shares of Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 870 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $56,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Gagan Dhingra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Gagan Dhingra sold 2,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00.

Shares of PLAN opened at $65.06 on Wednesday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $86.17. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.63 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.90 and a 200-day moving average of $56.85.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The company had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Anaplan in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Anaplan by 100.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Anaplan in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLAN. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.17.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

