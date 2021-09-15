Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,562,100 shares, a growth of 299.7% from the August 15th total of 641,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,660.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANGGF opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65. Angang Steel has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $0.75.

Angang Steel Company Profile

Angang Steel Company Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of steel products in the People's Republic of China. Its principal products include hot rolled sheets, medium and thick plates, cold rolled sheets, galvanized steel sheets, color coating plates, cold rolled silicon steel, heavy rails and sections, seamless steel pipes and wire rods, and other products.

