AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) Trading 0.8% Higher

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) traded up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.57. 11,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 729,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $54.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in AnPac Bio-Medical Science by 27.8% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AnPac Bio-Medical Science by 392.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 57,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science in the first quarter worth approximately $453,000. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers cancer differentiation analysis devices and physical checkup package services.

