Anpario’s (ANP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Anpario (LON:ANP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

LON:ANP opened at GBX 610.06 ($7.97) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 692.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,425.12. Anpario has a twelve month low of GBX 390 ($5.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 729.60 ($9.53). The company has a market capitalization of £141.44 million and a P/E ratio of 30.66.

Get Anpario alerts:

Anpario Company Profile

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Anpario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anpario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.