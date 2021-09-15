Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,450.00.

ANFGF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Peel Hunt raised Antofagasta to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.70. The company had a trading volume of 253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.39. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.