AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.27

AO World plc (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.27 and last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AO World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.24.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

