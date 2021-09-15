Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) will announce sales of $3.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.83 million to $10.15 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $650,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 492.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $21.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.12 million to $68.48 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $142.02 million, with estimates ranging from $77.04 million to $245.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.44.

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $410,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 875,837 shares in the company, valued at $57,463,665.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $155,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 672,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,868,341.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $741,873. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after buying an additional 777,453 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% during the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,256,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,396,000 after buying an additional 707,891 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,785,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,285,000 after acquiring an additional 596,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25,339.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 545,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,487,000 after acquiring an additional 543,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $73.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.76 and its 200 day moving average is $54.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.