Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rating Increased to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Oppenheimer to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $165.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. New Street Research downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apple has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

