Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Downgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares to “Neutral”

Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $160.00 price objective on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $170.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.85.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $140.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $126.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,500 shares of company stock worth $16,042,275. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $437,398,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $403,729,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,644,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,080,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,305 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,089,127,000 after buying an additional 2,593,318 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

