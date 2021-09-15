ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) CEO Acquires $46,118.70 in Stock

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 17,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $46,118.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,020.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 1,800 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $4,734.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 400 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 800 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,112.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 24,900 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $57,768.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 6,198 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $12,953.82.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 10,217 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $20,536.17.

On Monday, July 26th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 4,204 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $8,660.24.

NYSE ARC traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $2.72. The stock had a trading volume of 100,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,634. The company has a market capitalization of $117.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 315.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 121,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 36,676.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 164,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 163,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.