ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €47.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2021

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €47.00 ($55.29) target price from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €37.69 ($44.34).

ArcelorMittal has a one year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a one year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.