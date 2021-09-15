Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decline of 86.4% from the August 15th total of 173,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,380,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ARTH stock opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. Arch Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11.
