Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decline of 86.4% from the August 15th total of 173,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,380,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ARTH stock opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. Arch Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc is a development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and provision of hemostasis and sealant technology platform. Its product candidates include AC5 Devices, which designed to achieve hemostasis during surgical, wound, and interventional care. The company was founded by Rutledge Ellis-Behnke and Terrence W.

