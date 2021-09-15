Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arcosa by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arcosa by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 4,860.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 106,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $48.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.73 and a 52 week high of $68.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.37.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.16%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACA. Sidoti upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

